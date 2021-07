IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who police say stole a Jeep in Arizona to drive to Southern California because he wanted to see the beach was arrested.Police say Jason Scott Ferguson of Indiana got tired along the way and stopped for a nap in Irwindale.An officer on patrol ran the plates of the car and learned that the vehicle had been stolen, though it's unclear exactly where the car was spotted.Instead of getting to see the Malibu beach, Ferguson spent the night in jail, police said.The Jeep was recovered as part of the investigation.