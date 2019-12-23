Michael Mosley wanted for questioning by Nashville police in death of Clayton Beathard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Nashville Police want to talk to a man described as a "person of interest" in the deadly stabbings of two men. One of the victims is the younger brother of 49ers backup quarterback CJ Beathard.

Michael D. Mosley, pictured below, is the man detectives wish to question.

ORIGINAL STORY: Clayton Beathard, brother of 49ers quarterback, C.J. Beathard fatally stabbed in Nashville

Police believe Mosley was there when the fight that turned fatal, erupted outside of Dogwood Bar.

Witnesses say the altercation was over a woman, but police have not confirmed what started the chaos early that Saturday morning.

The 49ers said that C.J. Beathard has traveled back to Tennessee.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san francisco 49ersbarfightnashvilleu.s. & worldsportsstabbingdeadly disputeinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain slams SoCal, brings flooding and slick roads
SoCal weather: Winter weather, wind advisories in place Monday
LAPD motorcycle officer injured in Mid-City crash
LBPD release bodycam video of fatal officer-involved shooting at bar
Silver Lake couple offering reward for stolen dog
Millions to travel through LAX during 'super peak' day
Police stop suspected armored truck robbery outside South Gate bank
Show More
Beverly Hills kicks off Festival of Lights
Holiday packages damaged after FedEx truck fire in OC
Lamborghini, motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Agoura Hills
Doorbell camera catches dog stealing package from Oklahoma porch
Three passenger buses engulfed in flames at LAX
More TOP STORIES News