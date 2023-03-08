  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
lawsuit

New court filing in $2B Powerball lawsuit claims to have identified man who stole winning ticket

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 3:45PM
Court filing claims to have found man who stole winning lottery ticket
EMBED <>More Videos

The man who claims he bought the winning Powerball ticket for the $2 billion jackpot now says he found the man who stole it.

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Lawyers for the man currently suing the declared winner of the $2 billion Powerball jackpot now say they have identified the man who stole the ticket from its rightful owner.

A dispute has been ongoing since a man was declared the winner of the multi-billion dollar prize after the ticket was sold in Altadena last November.

State lottery officials have denied the claim that the winning ticket was stolen and say they are confident in their process for vetting winners.

Meanwhile, the man who was awarded the jackpot recently bought a Hollywood Hills home for $25 million.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW