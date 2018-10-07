Man with knife shot in Compton deputy-involved shooting

A suspect who sheriff's officials say pulled out a knife during an attempted arrest is in critical condition after being shot in a deputy-involved shooting in Compton Sunday morning.The shooting happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of N. Long Beach Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials.The unidentified suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.Sheriff's officials said the suspect was wanted for suspected vehicle theft. When deputies tried to arrest the suspect, he took out a knife and a deputy fired two rounds.No deputies were injured in the incident, LASD officials said.