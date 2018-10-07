Man with knife shot in Compton deputy-involved shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect has been hospitalized in unknown condition following a deputy-involved shooting in Compton Sunday morning.

By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect who sheriff's officials say pulled out a knife during an attempted arrest is in critical condition after being shot in a deputy-involved shooting in Compton Sunday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of N. Long Beach Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials.

The unidentified suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Sheriff's officials said the suspect was wanted for suspected vehicle theft. When deputies tried to arrest the suspect, he took out a knife and a deputy fired two rounds.

No deputies were injured in the incident, LASD officials said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deputy-involved shootingshootinglos angeles county sheriff's departmentComptonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
20 dead after limo blows stop sign in upstate New York
Man fatally shot outside Del Taco in Atwater Village
Suspect wounded in Van Nuys officer-involved shooting
$638K Mega Millions ticket sold at Los Feliz liquor store
SpaceX to attempt rocket launch and landing in SoCal tonight
Brawl breaks out after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor
LA deputies search Malibu Canyon for burglary suspect
West LA shooting leaves two victims wounded; suspects sought
Show More
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice
'The Walking Dead' actor Scott Wilson dies at 76
Man sought as person of interest after wife is killed in Carson
LA deputies share experience of helping woman stranded on Lancaster road
Powerful waves threaten homes in Long Beach
More News