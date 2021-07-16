Man who tried to enter LA federal building with guns claimed he needed protection

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10888529" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man wearing body armor who was trying to enter a downtown federal building has been detained after a cache of weapons was found inside his vehicle, officials say.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Riverside County man who allegedly tried to enter a Los Angeles federal building while wearing body armor and carrying guns, knives and 565 rounds of ammunition in his truck has been charged with a federal weapons offense.Erik Christopher Younggren, 34, of Cherry Valley, was charged Thursday with attempted possession of firearms and dangerous weapons in a federal facility.That is a misdemeanor offense that carries a sentence of up to one year in federal prison.Federal officials say Younggren drove up to the Roybal federal building in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday and was stopped by federal security officers at the entrance to the building's parking.In discussions with the security officer at the entrance, Younggren allegedly admitted to having weapons on him, federal court documents say. The officer called for backup and Younggren's 2001 Toyota Tacoma truck was searched.The search revealed two rifles, a .45 caliber handgun and about 565 rounds of ammunition, according to federal court documents. He was also wearing body armor that had knives and loaded magazines attached.When questioned, Younggren at first claimed he was a witness or confidential informant for a federal task force, but declined to provide details. He also claimed federal agents warned him that his life was in danger and he said he was going to the courthouse to seek protection.He also claimed he did not intend to enter the actual courthouse facility with the weapons, but only the parking garage.Sources told ABC News that the man appeared to have mental issues and was rambling as he spoke to law enforcement. He also appeared to have anti-government leanings.The truck is registered to an address in Cherry Valley, where investigators were seen on Wednesday searching through a home in a gated community for people age 55 and older.The Federal Protective Service is investigating the incident with help from the FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department.