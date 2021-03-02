Man, woman found dead at bottom of cliff in San Pedro

By
SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The bodies of a young man and woman were found Monday at the base of a cliff in San Pedro.

Firefighters responding to a call at 500 W. Paseo Del Mar -- near Point Fermin Park -- found the bodies near the bottom of the cliff, said Nicholas Prange with the Los Angeles Fire Department. Hikers had made the discovery just before 5:30 p.m.

Police say they don't have any witnesses, and at this point, they don't know exactly what happened.

"We're unable to exactly know the nature of the fall or the reason for it," said LAPD Sgt. Osvaldo Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the area is well known for suicides, but there have been incidents of hikers accidentally slipping, adding that it could be possible the deaths were accidental.

LAPD Officer Mike Lopez also said it's undetermined how the man and woman, who were found on rocks near the shoreline, died.

Their names have not been publicly released.

Residents say it's heartbreaking to hear two more people lost their lives in an area well known for tragedies.

Investigators say the victims appear to between the ages of 20 to 30.

The public is asked to contact LAPD if they have information on the case.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san pedrolos angeles countylos angelesdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect runs into Westminster Walmart store after chase ends
SoCal nurse shares story after getting vaccine, then testing positive
1 wounded in 110 Freeway shooting in South LA
LA teachers union pushes back on plan for reopening schools
COVID-19 patient who was serenaded by mariachi dies in hospital
LA could soon leave purple tier, Garcetti says
Man suspected of stabbing deputy in Chino Hills in custody
Show More
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
California serial killer known as 'I-5 Strangler' killed in prison
Vaccine expansion a 'turning point' for LA County food, ag workers
Los Angeles DA George Gascón facing recall drive
SoCal schools try to address 'learning loss' during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News