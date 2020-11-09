Man shot, wounded by Anaheim police during human trafficking investigation

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and wounded by Anaheim police Monday as officers were investigating a ransom case involving undocumented immigrants from Mexico, authorities said.Police were called about 11:30 p.m. Sunday by a family member of a human trafficking victim, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.The suspects smuggled undocumented immigrants and then held them for ransom inside an apartment building on Syracuse Street north of Lincoln Avenue, Carringer said.Police placed the apartment building under surveillance, and while officers were surveying the location, they were approached by a man and a confrontation ensued, resulting in the shooting around 6 a.m. in the 100 block of North Syracuse Street, according to Carringer.The man, whose name was not immediately released, fled to a nearby mobile home park. Officers located him and he was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.Police have not yet determined if the man shot had anything to do with the smuggling scheme, Carringer said. Details have not yet been released on what led up to the shooting or pending charges against the man.Police located the man who drew them to the location after his family demanded more money in exchange for the victim. Authorities said 10 other individuals were also located in the apartment.Investigators said some of the undocumented immigrants found in the apartment may not have been held against their will, and not all of them came from Mexico at the same time"Some of those individuals appear to be here willingly, waiting for delivery to family members," Carringer said. "We're going to determine what the status of all 10 of those (individual) were, in addition to our original recovered victim."Several suspects have been taken into custody, including the alleged ringleader according to police.Police are looking for a black Toyota Camry that fled the scene. The vehicle's license plate number is 8BXD306.No officers were hurt in the incident.An investigation is ongoing.