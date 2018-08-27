Manhattan Beach police looking for suspect who raped woman in her home

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Manhattan Beach police are looking for a suspect who entered a woman's home and raped her then fled the scene.

The sexual assault occurred Sunday night in the 900 block of Valley Drive, police say.


The woman arrived home around 8:30 p.m. and says a man entered her home through the front door and then raped her.

He fled through the front door.

Police described the suspect as an African-American male in his early 40s, with an athletic build, standing about 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a medium complexion, possibly a thin mustache, and wearing tan shorts, a dark T-shirt and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manhattan Beach Detective Jennifer Leach at 310-802-5125 or call the Manhattan Beach Police Department Tip Line at (310) 802-5171.
