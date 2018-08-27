#DEVELOPING: Manhattan Beach Police need your help tonight. They say a woman was RAPED in her home by a STRANGER. They have no leads or witnesses.



A neighbor says the victim is an older woman, who left the door open as she was coming home from the beach Sunday night. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/aui24rFrql — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 28, 2018

Manhattan Beach police are looking for a suspect who entered a woman's home and raped her then fled the scene.The sexual assault occurred Sunday night in the 900 block of Valley Drive, police say.The woman arrived home around 8:30 p.m. and says a man entered her home through the front door and then raped her.He fled through the front door.Police described the suspect as an African-American male in his early 40s, with an athletic build, standing about 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a medium complexion, possibly a thin mustache, and wearing tan shorts, a dark T-shirt and gray tennis shoes.Anyone with information is asked to contact Manhattan Beach Detective Jennifer Leach at 310-802-5125 or call the Manhattan Beach Police Department Tip Line at (310) 802-5171.