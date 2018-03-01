Man's body found in trunk of car in Vermont Knolls

An investigation is underway after a body was found in the trunk of a vehicle in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of Los Angeles.LAPD officers responded to a call of an abandoned vehicle in the 8300 block of Hoover Avenue shortly before noon on Thursday.When they arrived, they found the body of a Hispanic man in the trunk, police said. It was not clear how the victim died.Investigators said the vehicle belonged to a missing person.No further information was released.