Man's body found inside trunk of parked car in Stanton

STANTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The body of a man was found inside the trunk of a car in Stanton, Orange County sheriff's officials said on Friday.

Sheriff's officials said the car was parked in the 12000 block of Leafwood Street.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
