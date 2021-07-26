Burglary suspect dies in Mar Vista officer-involved shooting, LAPD says

MAR VISTA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A burglary suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Mar Vista, according to LAPD.Authorities said officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 3700 block of Barry Avenue just before 6 a.m. They encountered a male suspect who was armed with a knife, LAPD said.The suspect was shot by officers and declared dead at the scene. It was not yet known what caused officers to open fire. No further information was available immediately.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as we get more information.