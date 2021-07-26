Burglary suspect dies in Mar Vista officer-involved shooting, LAPD says

AIR7 HD over the scene of a police shooting investigation in Mar Vista on Monday, July 26, 2021.

MAR VISTA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A burglary suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Mar Vista, according to LAPD.

Authorities said officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 3700 block of Barry Avenue just before 6 a.m. They encountered a male suspect who was armed with a knife, LAPD said.

The suspect was shot by officers and declared dead at the scene. It was not yet known what caused officers to open fire. No further information was available immediately.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as we get more information.
