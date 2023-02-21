Woman killed by large falling tree at Anaheim park identified

Maria De La Luz Cruz, 62, was inside a parked Ford Explorer at Pearson Park when the tree came crashing down.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The woman who was killed when a large tree fell on top of an SUV in Anaheim has been identified.

Maria De La Luz Cruz, 62, was inside a parked Ford Explorer at Pearson Park on North Harbor Boulevard when the tree came crashing down Sunday afternoon, crushing the vehicle.

Police said officers and firefighters found the woman in the backseat, trapped under the tree. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The tree, a 60-foot bur oak, was cut into three pieces that night and was later moved to a city yard.

The city has since recovered the tree and a forensic arborist is expected to begin evaluating it this week. An initial assessment on Sunday found no immediate concerns, according to the city.

"My heart, and the heart of our city, goes out to the family and all impacted by Sunday's tragedy at Pearson Park," Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken said. "With sorrow and sympathy, our thoughts and prayers are with a family that has lost a loved one in this unthinkable time."

The land around the area where the tree once stood will also be analyzed.

The tree's overall health will be examined for structure, density, color, fungi and any other issues. The city said a forensic arborist will also examine weather conditions the time of the fall.

"An analysis also will look at longer term weather, including recent rain, wind and our region's extended drought," said the city in a statement.

The city said there hasn't been any recent construction in the area near the tree. Officials said the tree is estimated to be more than 50 years old and was regularly maintained and most recently trimmed in 2018 within its five-year trimming cycle.

"As an oak, the tree is dormant during winter and can appear brown and inactive to untrained eyes this time of year," the city said. "An initial assessment on Sunday found the tree to be a living, thriving tree."

Officials said the trees at Anaheim parks are inspected on a daily and weekly basis. Out of an abundance of caution, the city said all trees at the park are currently undergoing inspection.

Pearson Park is Anaheim's oldest park.