Health & Fitness

California Mariachi group raising funds to help families of musicians who died from COVID-19

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An organization representing hundreds of mariachi musicians in Southern California held a virtual concert Friday evening to help the families of dozens of its members who lost their lives to COVID-19.

COVID-19 has changed the lives of mariachi musicians.

With weddings, birthdays and other celebrations canceled, they find themselves struggling to make ends meet.

The gigs that do come are usually to lift the spirits of those in mourning.

Christian Chavez runs his family-owned mariachi Mariachi Tierra Mexicana de Oscar Chavez.

"Sometimes we go to, let's say one city's cemetery, and then we have to go to another cemetery," Chavez said.

Chavez is the secretary of OMICAL, which stands for the Organización de Mariachis Independientes del California (Organization of Independent Mariachis of California).

The artists of OMICAL have even said goodbye to some of their own.

"The death toll is about 60. Sixty people that we have lost out of those 400 members right now," Chavez said.

Chavez said his mariachi thought it was safe to get back out to work in October.

"We thought it was OK to start working again, and then I got infected and then my father got sick as well, and two other people, or co-workers, from my mariachi got sick and they ended up dying," Chavez said.

They were his lead violinist and his godfather who played the vihuela.

Through it all, OMICAL has seen its Boyle Heights community suffer. That's where most of its membership comes from.

Chavez said every Friday at the Mariachi Plaza, the organization gives out 100 boxes filled with milk, eggs and other staples. Home deliveries go to those who can't make their way there.

With hundreds of canceled contracts and the deaths of dozens, OMICAL was asking its community for help to aid its families left with funeral expenses and heartache.

Friday evening, the International House of Music Incorporated, or iHOMI, hosted an online mariachi concert live on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The goal of the Mariachi COVID Relief Fund is $20,000 through GoFundMe donations and a raffle to win an accordion.

"The first people in line are the people that lost mariachi members," Chavez said.

Tickets for the accordion raffle are $20 a piece.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High-speed CHP chase through LA ends near USC
PIT maneuvers help end chase in Sun Valley
Oxnard College professor put on leave after video of class goes viral
Pilot killed after plane crashes into semi-truck at Port of Los Angeles
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
Oxnard farmworkers get vaccine thanks to pilot program
Show More
CA farmworker turned astronaut inspired by latest Mars mission
Driver of stolen cargo van arrested after leading LAPD on bizarre pursuit
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Vaccine appointment delays in LA cause confusion for some
Bill seeks to honor 1st Black Marine to receive Medal of Honor
More TOP STORIES News