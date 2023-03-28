Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion to headline 2023 Pride in the Park festival

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion will headline the Pride in the Park festival in June, organizers announced Tuesday.

Additional performers are also expected to be announced along with the two Grammy-winning superstars for the multi-stage event that is expanding to two days, June 9 and 10.

The festival is held at Los Angeles State Historic Park, which has a capacity for 25,000 attendees.

The event is held during Pride Month and in conjunction with the 53rd annual Los Angeles Pride Parade, scheduled for Sunday, June 11.

The video above is from ABC7's coverage of the 2022 Pride Parade.

2022 LA Pride Parade

"I'm thrilled and honored to be a part of LA Pride 2023," Carey said in a statement released by festival organizers. "I am happy to be back in person celebrating with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and throughout all of the lands!!! Let's come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and Pride."

Information about attending all of the 2023 LA Pride events is available here.

The official theme for this year's Pride season is "All Out with Pride." The nonprofit Christopher Street West Association has produced the LA Pride celebration for more than 50 years.

"I can't wait to headline LA Pride in the Park and celebrate the phenomenal LGBTQIA+ community," Megan Thee Stallion said. "This incredible event advocates for diversity, inclusivity and equality, so I'm honored to perform and have a blast with all of the Hotties in attendance."

ABC7 is the broadcast partner for LA Pride.