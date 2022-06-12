Watch live today: ABC7's exclusive coverage of LA Pride Parade 2022

This year's theme is #LoveYourPride, and the event is not only celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community of Los Angeles and its allies, but it also celebrates the parade's 50th anniversary, a historical moment that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABC7 will exclusively air LA PRIDE 2022 on Sunday, June 12, starting at 11 a.m.
Watch the parade live in the video player above or on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC7 Los Angeles." The event will also be livestreamed on ABC News Live and Hulu.
Co-hosts include actress Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.
More than 130 parade floats, exotic cars, performers and more are expected to march in style.
If you're planning to attend, the official parade begins at 10:30 a.m.
The parade route starts at Hollywood and Cahuenga boulevards then heads west and loops down Highland, and concludes at Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards.
Three Pride grand marshals will herald the event, including legendary activist and trailblazer Sir Lady Java as the Community Grand Marshal, actor Mark Indelicato as the Celebrity Grand Marshal, and Paula Abdul as the newly-created Icon Grand Marshal.
Additionally, there will be a free Pride Village street fair between Cahuenga and Vine from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The fair includes music, art, booths, food, drinks, and a ferris wheel.
A beverage garden will be hosted on Cosmo Street between Hollywood Boulevard and Selma Avenue.
Sponsor tents will be on the section of Hollywood Boulevard between Ivar Avenue and Vine Street.
As the parade nears, here are some things to know before you go:
Transportation:
Parking in the Hollywood area is extremely limited.
It's recommended to either use a ride-sharing service or public transportation.
The Metro B Line (Red) is the most convenient choice as it has stops at Hollywood/Highland and Hollywood/Vine.
Accommodations:
L.A. Tourism has special hotel packages in the Hollywood area exclusively for LA Pride. Book your stay here.
Tickets:
Sunday's LA Pride Parade and Pride Village are free and open to all ages.
Safety:
LA Pride intends to follow L.A. County's current COVID guidelines.
Check out abc7.com/pride for more stories about the LGBTQIA+ community in L.A. and their allies, and share your pride with #abc7eyewitness.