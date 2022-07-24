LASD warns parents that marijuana edibles being packaged to look like ordinary snacks

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At first glance, they look like regular snacks - cookies, chips, candy.

On closer look they carry names like "Stoneos" "Reefer's" and "Starbuds."

Officials are warning parents to be on the lookout for products containing marijuana that are packaged to look like ordinary snack foods.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says they might be packaged to make it less obvious to parents that they contain the drug.

"Special attention to parents, Marijuana Dispensaries are packaging their edibles in creative ways to avoid detection. Be cognizant with what your children buy and ingest," the department tweeted.



