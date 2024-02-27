Video shows 1 of 6 smash-and-grab burglaries at Marina del Rey businesses; 3 in custody

Thieves targeted six Marina del Rey businesses in smash-and-grab burglaries overnight, at least one of which was captured on surveillance video, authorities said.

Thieves targeted six Marina del Rey businesses in smash-and-grab burglaries overnight, at least one of which was captured on surveillance video, authorities said.

Thieves targeted six Marina del Rey businesses in smash-and-grab burglaries overnight, at least one of which was captured on surveillance video, authorities said.

Thieves targeted six Marina del Rey businesses in smash-and-grab burglaries overnight, at least one of which was captured on surveillance video, authorities said.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- Thieves targeted six Marina del Rey businesses in overnight smash-and-grab burglaries, at least one of which was captured on surveillance video, authorities said.

Three suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the break-ins, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, but whether the suspects and all six of the burglaries were connected remained unclear. Investigators confirmed that each of the individuals in custody lives in the area.

At one of the businesses, a Greek restaurant, video footage shows a lone intruder shattering a glass front door before heading straight for the cash register behind a counter.

All six of the businesses were hit in the hours after midnight, the LAPD said.

Riverside smash-and-grab robbers steal thousands in jewelry as owner opens fire

Video shows one of the startled robbers fall to the ground and drop his hammer as the owner opened fire.

Officers initially responded to the Ultra Beauty store on Maxella Avenue, just east of Lincoln Boulevard. Other nearby establishments were also burglarized, including a Starbucks location, a juice bar and a Hawaiian barbecue restaurant

"They were up there cleaning, they heard the windows starting to break," said Rick Tavarez of Commercial Property Maintenance. "There's no visibility of what's going on from where they were. If you go up on the top and you walk around the corner, there's a balcony over there, and so ... the person that was cleaning walked around, looked down, saw the people breaking in the windows, called 911. They saw her and they took off."

No estimate of the amount of cash and merchandise that was stolen was immediately available.