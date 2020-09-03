officer involved shooting

Scary video shows suspect shoot at Mariposa County deputy

FRESNO, Calif. -- New video released by Mariposa County investigators shows the moments a deputy is confronted by an armed suspect while serving a restraining order.

The suspect was shot by the deputy in the shoulder and has already been treated and released from the hospital.

Deputy Garcia was serving a restraining order to Douglas Popke at his home on Dawn and Buckeye roads last week.

Bodycam video shows Popke going inside his home after yelling at the deputy for going through the gate on his property.

Moments later, Popke comes back around the corner.

Mariposa County detectives say he was armed with an assault rifle with a silencer.

Both the deputy and suspect opened fire.

Deputy Garcia shot Popke twice in the shoulder and ran to safety, quickly calling for backup.

Popke tried to get away but he was later found by deputies and flown to a hospital for treatment.

He was released from the hospital just a day after the shooting.

Deputy Garcia had minimal injuries.

He's on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mariposa countyofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Witnesses dispute what deputies say happened in SLA shooting
Candidate draws criticism over meme about Wisconsin shooting
Robert Horry details gut-wrenching conversations with his sons on police shootings
NBA gameplay to resume Saturday after Jacob Blake protests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal beach cities ramping up enforcement for Labor Day weekend
2 in custody after shooting at OC apartment complex
Taco Bell slices Mexican Pizza off its menu
Rapper Silento charged with threatening LA family with hatchet
Family of 3 found in garage, sleeping in idling car
Brutal heat wave may send temps soaring to 115 in SoCal
This is what in-person instruction looks like at schools that reopened
Show More
'She lived her dream:' Family of Conception boat fire victim reflects 1 year later
More sexual assault charges filed against SoCal business owner
Heat wave could trigger more blackouts in SoCal
Baby Adalyn, dad showered with love after mom killed by alleged DUI driver
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
More TOP STORIES News