Oak Fire: Crews reach 67% containment, acreage holds steady at 19,244

Crews are continuing to gain containment on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County that has forced more than 6,000 people to evacuate and many of them to lose their homes.

FRESNO, Calif. -- Crews are continuing to gain containment on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County. CAL FIRE reports there was no growth on the fire overnight and containment increased to 67%.

The wildfire has scorched 19,244 acres since it first sparked on the afternoon of Friday, July 22nd.

CAL FIRE reports that 116 houses have been destroyed, along with 66 outbuildings.

Currently, the most complex firefighting operation is in the Devil's Gulch area, with crews working to build and secure control lines in incredibly steep and rugged terrain.

The Oak Fire was sparked near the community of Midpines between Mariposa and Yosemite National Park. By evening, it had reached the Sierra National Forest. Officials have been gradually reducing evacuation orders to fire advisements.

That means residents are allowed in their homes, but should be ready to leave in case flames spread further.

You can see updates and details on this evacuation map created by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has secured federal funding to keep resources and firefighters moving in.

Firefighting efforts are being hampered by hot weather with minimal humidity. The fire is also burning in an area with high tree mortality and dense fuels.

This was the third wildfire to spread rapidly and force evacuation in the county in two weeks.

Firefighters are still trying to fully contain the Washburn Fire.

Officials are urging anyone who needs information to call the Oak Fire information line: 844-MMU-FIRE (844-668-3473)