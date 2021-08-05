Politics

SoCal Congressman Mark Takano introduces legislation for 4-day workweek

EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal congressman introduces legislation for 4-day workweek

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- Legislation to shorten the standard workweek to 32 hours was introduced in Congress last week by Democratic Rep. Mark Takano of Riverside.

"I am introducing this legislation to reduce the standard workweek to 32 hours because - now more than ever - people continue to work longer hours while their pay remains stagnant," Takano said in a press release. "We cannot continue to accept this as our reality. Many countries and businesses that have experimented with a four-day workweek found it to be an overwhelming success as productivity grew and wages increased."

Takano tells Eyewitness News he doesn't think the five-day workweek will go away, but on the fifth day, the congressman says employees will get paid overtime and that will amount to a 10% pay increase for most workers.



Takano said the 40-hour work week was established by the Fair Labor Act in 1935 and needs to be updated. He added that shorter workweeks will help reduce health care premiums for employers and lower operational costs.

Original co-sponsors of the legislation include Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Jan Schakowsky and Rep. Chuy Garcia.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmoneyworkplace
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA to consider requiring vaccination to enter public indoor spaces
LA County issues order requiring all county employees to be vaccinated
Driver kills 91-year-old woman in South LA, flees scene
10 killed when van crashed into pole near border, DPS says
Child under 12 among new COVID deaths reported in LA County
Mexico sues U.S. gunmakers, blaming them for bloodshed
Man arrested for planting Molotov cocktails at Metro station
Show More
Nursing home to workers: Get vaccine or lose your job
Race track construction begins for Acura Grand Prix
Pomona Fairplex sees sharp increase in migrant children
SoCal program aims to close health care gap in communities of color
Teen living on streets found in Lancaster; search for family
More TOP STORIES News