Science

NASA's InSight lander records 'monster earthquake' on Mars

EMBED <>More Videos

NASA's InSight lander vehicle records 'monster earthquake' on Mars

MARS (KABC) -- NASA released images on Monday showing what scientists are calling a "monster earthquake" on Mars.

The agency says the quake shook the planet Mars on May 4, the 1,222nd Martian day, or sol, of the mission.

The 5.0 magnitude quake was apparently the largest temblor ever detected on another planet.

A magnitude 5.0 quake is a medium-size quake compared to those felt on Earth, according to NASA.

NASA's InSight Mars lander is using a highly sensitive seismometer to study quake activity on the red planet.

"Since we set our seismometer down in December 2018, we've been waiting for 'the big one,'" said Bruce Banerdt, InSight's principal investigator at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, which leads the mission. "This quake is sure to provide a view into the planet like no other. Scientists will be analyzing this data to learn new things about Mars for years to come."

More than 1,300 quakes have been detected on Mars since November 2018.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceearthquakemarsscience
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officer who helped inmate escape dies from self-inflicted wounds
Teen arrested as 2nd suspect in deaths of 3 children at LA home
Amid baby formula shortage, experts warn against DIY options
Smoke billows from brush fire burning in Hansen Dam
NYT changes Wordle answer to keep game 'distinct from the news'
Car barrels toward home before crash-landing, catching fire in Tustin
More security for Supreme Court justices amid abortion rights protests
Show More
More human remains found at Lake Mead as water level plunges
US tourists who mysteriously died at Bahamas resort identified
'Candy' sees Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey as best of 'frenemies'
Video: Landslide buries primary road in Alaska
Why 100 million in US could be infected during COVID surge this fall
More TOP STORIES News