ABC7 salutes

World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A very happy 100th birthday to one of the oldest World War II veterans in Southern California.

Martin Copenhafer celebrated the milestone with a socially-distant celebration from his driveway in Malibu.

Copenhafer is the oldest member of the Malibu Navy League, and was the quartermaster of a naval landing craft on D-Day.

He loves his coffee and birthday cupcakes.

Once again, happy 100th birthday Martin!
