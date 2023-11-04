There are plenty of firsts for Marvel's next series, "Echo:" It will debut simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu, the first that will have every episode available to binge at once and the first that will be rated TV-MA. And, it features the first superhero to center on a deaf and a Native American character..

Marvel ventures into more mature territory with 'Echo,' earning first TV-MA rating

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- There are plenty of firsts for Marvel's next series, "Echo:"

It will debut simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu, the first that will have every episode available to binge at once and the first that will be rated TV-MA. And, it features the first superhero to center on a deaf and a Native American character.

At a recent press event, executive produce Sydney Freeland said, "Representation was extremely important to myself and to everyone on the crew."

All five episodes will stream on January 10 on both platforms.