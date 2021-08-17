Arts & Entertainment

'Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings' star Simu Liu hears fans chant his name at world premiere

By George Pennacchio
Red carpet first-timers at latest Marvel film

HOLLYWOOD -- "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" puts actor Simu Liu front and center... as the first Asian leading man in the Marvel Universe. Fans at the premiere let Liu know how they feel about him with a loud round of cheers.

"There's a chant starting right now! This is pretty incredible," said Liu. "I know we're running behind but I had to take a moment. So many people celebrating this moment, that's why I'm fired up."

"There are a lot of firsts on this movie," said writer-director Destin Daniel Cretton. "For the cast, for me. I've never... it's a big carpet!"

The film's world premiere in Hollywood proved to be a new experience for several of the film's stars.

"It's my U.S. debut," said Fala Chen. "It's very meaningful to me."

"This is my first time standing on a red carpet," said Andy Le. "I'm hyped, energized!"

"They flew me to do a screen test with Simu, that's when I realized I was auditioning for a Marvel film!" said Meng'er Zhang. "And it's like a dream. I still have to pinch myself."

"In the Heights" and "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu stopped by the premiere to support his friends.

"This is a moment. We're starting a new chapter," said Chu. "The new stars will have a new face and I love that!"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" opens in theaters on September 3rd.
