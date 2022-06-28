Arts & Entertainment

'ER' actress Mary Mara dies at 61 after apparent drowning in New York river: police

EMBED <>More Videos

Notable celebrities who have recently died

NEW YORK -- Mary Mara, an American actress best known for her roles on the TV dramas 'ER' and 'Law & Order,' has died at the age of 61.

New York State Police say they discovered Mara's body in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday just after 8 a.m.

A preliminary investigation suggests Mara drowned while swimming.

Police say her body showed no signs of foul play and was taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office to determine an official cause of death.

Mara was born in Syracuse, New York in 1960.

She went on to appear in many popular shows including 'ER,' 'Law & Order,' 'Shameless' and 'Ray Donovan.'

An investigation into her death is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdrowningactorcelebrity deathsfamous deaths
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 deaths reported after Amtrak train traveling from LA derails
At least 46 bodies found in 18-wheeler in San Antonio
LAPD breaks up multiple street-racing takeovers this weekend
Abortion protections to be on California ballot in fall
Cache of illegal fireworks found in Azusa home leads to evacuations
Tax refunds for CA: Here's what's included in new relief package
'Only Murders in the Building' sees everyone as suspect in season 2
Show More
Teen girls learn firefighting skills during OCFA empowerment camp
SoCal fishermen snag massive tuna off El Segundo coast
SoCal fire officials strongly condemn fireworks use on 4th of July
3 people critically injured after bus strikes semi-truck near LAX
10-year-old brothers save dad from drowning in Alabama
More TOP STORIES News