Travel

Compared to pre-pandemic levels of 1.2M people a day, LA Metro ridership currently around half

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LA Metro ridership currently around half of pre-pandemic levels

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Although L.A.'s Metro service was never shut down during the pandemic, it was scaled back and ridership did decrease.

Before the pandemic, Metro was averaging about 1.2 million people a day between its buses and rail lines systemwide. It's now at about half that.

Despite California's wide reopening, which allows people to ditch face masks in most settings, riders will still be required to wear masks on public transportation for at least three more months.

That goes for all riders - whether they're vaccinated or not. The guidance from the Transportation Security Administration also applies to airports.

Metro says they aren't expecting a huge difference in ridership on Tuesday, but they do expect numbers to rebound as we get further out of the pandemic.

On June 27, service hours will be increased on the Metro bus lines and by September, the plan is to return both bus and rail line service to pre-pandemic levels.

As for enforcing mask-wearing, Metro officials say they're focusing on educating riders, but they don't expect compliance to be an issue.

"We have been doing regular spot checks throughout the pandemic, just to see what compliance has been like and to our riders' credit, there have been very few issues and the vast majority of our riders have been wearing masks," said Metro spokesperson Brian Haas.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeleslos angeles countymetroface maskpublic transportationbustrainsreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Show More
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
More TOP STORIES News