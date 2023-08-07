Viral video shows a massive brawl on Alabama dock. The Montgomery riverfront brawl involved several people and a folding chair.

Caught on camera: Massive brawl breaks out on Alabama dock after security guard attacked

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Video of a brawl on the Montgomery, Alabama riverfront has been going viral.

Several people were throwing punches Saturday night, right along the water, as some boaters were trying to dock.

The city's mayor issued a statement on Sunday that said, in part, "The Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job."

The video shows a security guard talking to the group, before they began attacking him.

Montgomery police said there are now arrest warrants out for four people, and more could come after police review more video footage.