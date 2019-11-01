Massive brush fire erupts on top of South Mountain near Santa Paula: WATCH LIVE

#MariaFire At 6:14PM @VCFD responded to a confirmed brush fire on South Mtn in Santa Paula. Unk acreage. Precautionary evacuation near Balcom Cyn & 12th street. Firefighters are working to keep the fire within the following box:

S of 126 fwy

N of LA Ave

E of Vineyard

W of Balcom pic.twitter.com/cw4HnWHC3G — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 1, 2019

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive brush fire broke out near Santa Paula Thursday evening, prompting evacuations in the area.The fire, dubbed the Maria Fire, was reported around 6:30 p.m. on top of South Mountain in Ventura County, an area surrounded by cellphone transmission towers. It burned 150 acres by 7 p.m. fueled with winds up to 35 miles per hour, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.Precautionary evacuations were underway near Balcom Canyon and 12th Street, fire officials said.