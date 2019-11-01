Massive brush fire erupts on top of South Mountain near Santa Paula: WATCH LIVE

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive brush fire broke out near Santa Paula Thursday evening, prompting evacuations in the area.

The fire, dubbed the Maria Fire, was reported around 6:30 p.m. on top of South Mountain in Ventura County, an area surrounded by cellphone transmission towers. It burned 150 acres by 7 p.m. fueled with winds up to 35 miles per hour, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Precautionary evacuations were underway near Balcom Canyon and 12th Street, fire officials said.



DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
