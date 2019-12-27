Massive fire rips through Hemet apartment complex

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive fire ripped through an apartment complex in Hemet early Friday morning.The blaze erupted shortly after 1 a.m. in the 150 block of Alessandro Street.Video from the scene showed neighbors being rushed out their homes as firefighters raced to put out the flames on the second story of the building.A witness said an adult and at least two children were pulled from the building. Their condition was not known.It was not immediately clear how the fire started.