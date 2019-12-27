Massive fire rips through Hemet apartment complex

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive fire ripped through an apartment complex in Hemet early Friday morning.

The blaze erupted shortly after 1 a.m. in the 150 block of Alessandro Street.

Video from the scene showed neighbors being rushed out their homes as firefighters raced to put out the flames on the second story of the building.

A witness said an adult and at least two children were pulled from the building. Their condition was not known.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hemetriverside countyapartment fire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
5 Freeway closed after storm drops heavy snow
Travel between Las Vegas to LA delayed due to 15 Fwy closure
'Peloton husband' gives his girlfriend exercise bike
'Pick of the Litter' follows pups training to be guide dogs for the blind
Car-theft suspect leads police on wild chase through LA
OC man, 98, shares passion for music with younger generations
Show More
Kroger cautions shoppers about fake ad on Facebook
'Hello, Dolly!' composer Jerry Herman dies at 88
Tornado touches down in Ventura, causes minor damage
3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest
Christmas typhoon in Philippines leaves 28 dead, 12 missing
More TOP STORIES News