Massive spontaneous line dance breaks out at Borderline

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds showed up Thursday night at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, where one year ago, a gunman walked in, opened fire and left 12 people dead.Savannah Horvath drove in from Las Vegas to be here."There was no way I could miss this. This is my home. And I lost three friends, and there's no way that I couldn't be in the presence of my angels tonight," Horvath said.Those angels saw an amazing sight: a massive, spontaneous line dance broke out under the Borderline oak tree.Hundreds of dancers were in the spot where thousands of flowers and candles were placed in the days after the shooting last year.