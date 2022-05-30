entertainment

Master P reveals his daughter Tytyana Miller, 29, has died

Tytyana appeared on "Growing Up Hip-Hop" in 2016, where she documented her past struggle with substance abuse.
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

Master P and his family are mourning the loss of his daughter Tytyana Miller.

Miller was 29. No cause of death was shared.

The artist and producer took to Instagram with a message, writing: "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

Tytyana's brother Romeo Miller also wrote about mourning his sister.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana," he wrote on social media. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she's in a way better place and finally at peace. God Bless. -RM"

Tytyana appeared on "Growing Up Hip-Hop" in 2016, where she documented her past struggle with substance abuse. She also starred in the film "A Mother's Choice" in 2017.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwhat's trendingrappernationalhip hopfamous deathdeath investigationcelebrityentertainmentaddictioncelebrity deathsdrug addictionfamous deathstrendingu.s. & worldtrending nowdrugs
ENTERTAINMENT
Ewan McGregor returns as 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' in Disney+ series
Creativity is key for fans descending on Star Wars convention
Bringing the 'Empire' back with new 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Disney+ series
Britney Spears accuses estranged father of avoiding depositions
TOP STORIES
Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'
LAPD officer dies after 'catastrophic spinal injury' during training
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
Strawberry recall linked to possible hepatitis A outbreak: FDA
Coyote caught on video sneaking into Woodland Hills home
WHO: Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but many unknowns
Truck carrying 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler crashes on Pa. highway
Show More
After 60 years, San Gabriel man finally gets his high school diploma
Coast Guard suspends search for swimmer gone missing off OC coast
'Top Gun: Maverick' wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening
21 dead after plane crashes in Nepal mountains
Airline passengers paying skyrocketing airfares during holiday travel
More TOP STORIES News