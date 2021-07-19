Mat George, popular co-host of 'She Rates Dogs' podcast, killed in Beverly Grove hit-and-run at 26

EMBED <>More Videos

Podcast host Mat George killed in Beverly Grove hit-and-run at 26

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mat George, a popular podcast host, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on a street near the Beverly Center.

The 26-year-old was co-host of the podcast "She Rates Dogs," which focused on relationship advice and dating stories.

"I would rather you guys (hear) this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night"' his co-host Michaela Okland tweeted. "I don't really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can't do it right now."



A white BMW traveling eastbound on Beverly Boulevard early Saturday morning struck George as he was walking southbound on Croft Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The impact caused the pedestrian to travel in an eastbound direction and collide with the roadway," and LAPD statement said. "The driver of the white BMW continued driving eastbound failing to stop, render aid, and/or identify themselves as required by California law."

George was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call LAPD West Traffic Division detectives at (213) 473-0234.

EMBED More News Videos

A 26-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on a street in Beverly Grove, prompting a search for the suspect, Los Angeles police said.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly grovelos angeleslos angeles countyhit and runlos angeles police departmentlapdpedestrian struckpedestrian killedpodcast
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video: LAPD officer shoots protester with rubber bullet at close range
LA County mask mandate takes effect as 1,827 new COVID cases reported
LA music executive ID'd as victim of Florida condo collapse
Man who climbed ride at Knott's Berry Farm comes down safely
Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID, won't play in Tokyo Olympics
Britney Spears calls out those who didn't lend her a hand
Amazon adds voices of Shaq and Melissa McCarthy to Alexa
Show More
Dozens arrested after LAPD sends alert of unlawful assembly in K-town
MA police introduce nation's 1st COVID-sniffing dogs
3 wounded in a shooting outside Nationals Park, fans scramble
Collin Morikawa wins British Open, 2nd championship in 2 years
Fatal Rite Aid shooting: LAPD releases surveillance photos of suspects
More TOP STORIES News