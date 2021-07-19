Mat George, popular co-host of 'She Rates Dogs' podcast, killed in Beverly Grove hit-and-run at 26

The 26-year-old was co-host of the podcast "She Rates Dogs," which focused on relationship advice and dating stories.
"I would rather you guys (hear) this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night"' his co-host Michaela Okland tweeted. "I don't really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can't do it right now."
A white BMW traveling eastbound on Beverly Boulevard early Saturday morning struck George as he was walking southbound on Croft Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
"The impact caused the pedestrian to travel in an eastbound direction and collide with the roadway," and LAPD statement said. "The driver of the white BMW continued driving eastbound failing to stop, render aid, and/or identify themselves as required by California law."
George was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call LAPD West Traffic Division detectives at (213) 473-0234.