Actor Max Greenfield adopts dog who spent 400 days in foster care waiting for its forever home

"New Girl" actor Max Greenfield and his wife adopted a dog who had spent 400 days in foster care waiting for its forever home.

This video is our 24/7 livestream.



The nonprofit Wags and Walks Rescue announced the adoption of Darlene on Sunday.

"We are thrilled to share that after 400 days (!!) in our care our beautiful girl Darlin has found her forever home with one of our favorite rescue advocates," the organization wrote on Instagram.

Greenfield's wife, Tess Sanchez also took to Instagram to celebrate her new family member, saying she and her husband "love her so much. She is a real lady."

Max also introduced his new dog to Instagram, simply saying: "Meet Darlene."

The organization also thanked its community members and Darlin's foster family in the post.