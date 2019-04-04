Society

Maya Angelou quotes: Inspiring words to mark anniversary of her birthday

EMBED <>More Videos

Inspiring Maya Angelou quotes

Author and poet Maya Angelou, who died in 2014, left behind a legacy of words of wisdom that were simple but always powerful. Here's a look at just a few of them.

"If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude."

"Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope."

"You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them."

"Try to be a rainbow in someone else's cloud."

"You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,
You may kill me with your hatefulness,
But still, like air, I'll rise."

"We delight in the beauty of the butterfly but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymaya angelouu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Riverside Co. hot air balloon ride turns into nightmare for passengers
SoCal grocery store workers, city leaders plan rally in Orange County
Witnesses describe chaotic moments of Sacramento mass shooting
2 killed by suspected drunk driver who was fleeing from police
Denzel Washington speaks publicly about Will Smith Oscar slap
LA's 1st dog social club is a park, café, bar, and lounge
Senate panel to vote on Jackson nomination to Supreme Court
Show More
Car crashes into beauty salon in Burbank, police investigating
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
1 dead, 11 injured in shooting at outdoor concert in Dallas
'Fill the silence with your music,' Zelenskyy tells Grammys
LASD searching for hit-and-run driver who hit 2 pedestrians in WeHo
More TOP STORIES News