Mayor Eric Garcetti announces curfew for Downtown Los Angeles after violent protests over George Floyd death

The curfew will be in place from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for the Downtown Los Angeles area between the 110 Freeway on the west, Alameda on the east, and the 10 Freeway on the south, and 101 Freeway on the north, the mayor said on Twitter.
We will always protect free speech and Angelenos’ right to live without fear of violence or vandalism. To increase safety for demonstrators, law enforcement and all citizens of Los Angeles, we are putting a curfew in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 30, 2020
Currently, the curfew will apply to downtown Los Angeles between the 110 fwy on the west, Alameda on the east, and 10 fwy on the south, and 101 fwy on the north between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 30, 2020
Mayor Garcetti also announced all coronavirus testing centers are closed in Los Angeles due to safety concerns amid Saturday's protests.
Los Angeles was one of several cities across the U.S. where demonstrators again took to the streets to express outrage over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, at least 500 people were taken into custody on suspicion of unlawful assembly, six for looting and four for miscellaneous crimes.
Mayor Garcetti's announcement came as thousands of protesters marched through the streets of the Fairfax District Saturday afternoon, expressing outrage over the death of Floyd, and prompting a massive response from LAPD.
The demonstration originated as an organized event at Pan Pacific Park, which attracted a large crowd that eventually spilled out onto nearby streets. The marchers made their way west on Third Street before gathering at the Fairfax Avenue intersection.
At least two patrol vehicles were set on fire during the protest.
