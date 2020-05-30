Fairfax protest: Thousands of demonstrators march through LA, shutting down streets over George Floyd death

The demonstration originated as an organized event at Pan Pacific Park, which attracted a large crowd that eventually spilled out onto nearby streets. The marchers made their way west on Third Street before gathering at the Fairfax Avenue intersection.
Traffic was initially snarled before the crowded streets were eventually shut down.
At least two patrol vehicles were set on fire during the protest.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
More than 400 arrested, 5 officers hurt amid clashes in downtown Los Angeles