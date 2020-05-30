Fairfax protest: Thousands of demonstrators march through LA, shutting down streets over George Floyd death

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6221415" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds were arrested overnight amid violent protests in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of protesters on Saturday afternoon marched through the streets of the Fairfax district, expressing outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and prompting a massive response from Los Angeles police officers.The demonstration originated as an organized event at Pan Pacific Park, which attracted a large crowd that eventually spilled out onto nearby streets. The marchers made their way west on Third Street before gathering at the Fairfax Avenue intersection.Traffic was initially snarled before the crowded streets were eventually shut down.At least two patrol vehicles were set on fire during the protest.