New Garcetti order tells Angelenos to remain at home except for essential activities

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has issued a new, more restrictive "Safer at Home Order" that basically tells Angelenos to stay home if they are not participating in essential activities.

The order provides exceptions that still allow people to conduct business such as buying food, obtaining medical care and going to other essential businesses like automobile service.

"Subject only to the exceptions outlined in this Order, all persons living within the City of Los Angeles are hereby ordered to remain in their homes," the mayor's order states.

The new order also states that, again with exceptions, "all businesses within the City of Los Angeles are ordered to cease operations that require in-person attendance by workers at a workplace."

"My message couldn't be simpler," Garcetti said during an afternoon briefing. "It's time to hunker down. It's time to cancel everything. And if it isn't essential, don't do it."

Don't met up with others outside your household. dont host a gathering. dont attend a gathering."

"And following our targeted Safer at Home order, if you're able to stay home, stay home."

Many of the city's recreational activities remain open, such as beaches, parks and public golf courses.

It also says travel whether by foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, car or public transit is prohibited, again with exceptions for specific activities.



Violating the order is a misdemeanor, subject to fines and imprisonment, the mayor says. He is asking the Los Angeles Police Department and City Attorney's Office to enforce it. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power can also shut off utility service for violations.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
