LA County's new stay-at-home order kicks in Monday, one day after 5K new COVID cases reported

The county announced 5,014 new cases and 16 additional deaths on Sunday. There are 2,049 hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.
As the numbers continue to rise, the county's new safer-at-home order takes effect Monday, putting new limits on gatherings, activities and business occupancy.
The order comes with a warning from county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer, who says further restrictions could follow if things don't get better.
"If this doesn't work and two to three weeks from now we find ourselves in a worse place than we are, we're going to have to go back and look at what else do we have as options," Ferrer said.
As part of the new order, playgrounds and cardrooms will also close again on Monday, after being allowed to reopen in October.
The new order says people should not gather with anyone outside their own household. It also orders essential retail businesses limited to 35% capacity and 20% for non-essential retail. Gyms can stay open at 50% capacity but are only allowed to operate outdoors.
The order lasts at least until Dec. 20.
In a separate order, restaurants last week were ordered to again close for in-person dining.
The county has reported more than 395,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 7,600 deaths.