Venice Beach and Cabrillo Beach parking lots allowed to reopen, mayor says

Mayor Garcetti also announced the Los Angeles River will reopen for recreation on Monday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Parking lots at Cabrillo Beach and Venice Beach have been allowed to reopen as the Los Angeles moves toward a full reopening, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

During his coronavirus briefing on Friday, Mayor Garcetti also made the announcement that the Los Angeles River will reopen for recreation on Monday. Walking and biking will be permitted -- and visitors should wear masks or face shields and practice physical distancing.

Mayor Garcetti said the beach parking lots and bike paths will be open but visitors should be moving and group sports are not allowed.

The announcements come as Los Angeles County officials announced on Friday that several additional public spaces and businesses can reopen with modifications.

Bike paths at county beaches are also now open, more than a week after all beaches were reopened for active recreational use.

Retail stores within indoor shopping malls can now reopen for curbside service. Retailers inside indoor shopping centers and malls can now take orders and deliver goods to customers at marked locations outside the facilities. Previously, all retail locations were allowed to resume businesses operations, without customers in stores, as long as they weren't located in shopping centers and malls.

