Mazda moves to more luxury, technology with newest SUV models

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With a catchy reggae-style theme song, "Zoom Zoom" was Mazda's slogan and ad campaign throughout most of the 2000s and 2010s. Sporty vehicles in a sea of less-sporty offerings.

Today, there's still lots of sporty flair in the newest Mazdas, but also a big dose of premium luxury.

An upscale vibe featuring all the latest technology is being seen in the company's new SUV designs.

The first model to get that ball rolling was the CX-90 three-row SUV, which came out last year as an all-new model.

One highlight is a choice of plug-in hybrid power, an increasingly popular way to go for many buyers these days. And of course, lots of comfort and tech.

Now, the latest new vehicle in Mazda's slow march upmarket is the upcoming CX-70, with a starting MSRP of $41,280.

Just as the larger CX-90 replaced the CX-9, this one replaces the CX-7, and again brings a more premium vibe. Also available as a plug-in hybrid, but the other engine choice is shared with the CX-90: an inline six-cylinder engine.

That's a design Mercedes-Benz and BMW have used for decades, with Mazda utilizing turbocharging and a mild hybrid system for maximum power and efficiency.

Aimed as a lifestyle vehicle for people who don't need three rows of seats, the two-row CX-70 will boast lots of available accessories and a towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds. Mazda says it will be in dealerships this spring.

Mazda's product naming system for its SUVs equates model number with overall size. At the top there's the CX-90, the largest, most expensive, and most luxurious.

If you want something at the other end of the size and price scale, there's the relatively new CX-30. It's a lot smaller, and a lot sportier, for a starting price of $26,370.

"Zoom zoom" might not be the official Mazda slogan these days, but there's still plenty of that vibe in the CX-30.

Trim in size, it's light on its feet, and the optional turbo engine in the pricier models lets it scoot along quite nicely.

Of course, the iconic MX-5 Miata remains a staple of the brand with lots of "zoom zoom" too, even though a small two-seat roadster is definitely a niche model in the grand scheme of things.

But the import brand that's always sort of danced to its own beat has raised the bar on itself, aiming for a more sophisticated buyer who wants technology, safety, and nice surroundings. An interesting assortment of crossover SUVs for those who don't necessarily want to drive what most others are driving.