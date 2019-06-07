McStay family murder trial: Verdict reached, to be announced Monday

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A verdict has been reached by jurors in the McStay family murder trial, but the verdict will not be announced until Monday.

Charles "Chase" Merritt is accused of killing a family of four in 2010. The 62-year-old Merritt has pleaded not guilty to charges he murdered his business partner, Joseph McStay, his wife Summer, and the couple's four and three-year-old sons.

The verdict is scheduled to be read at 10 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

The prosecution believes Merritt murdered the family because he was being cut out of McStay's water-feature business and that he was also stealing money from the business - which McStay discovered.

The remains of the family were discovered in two shallow graves in 2013 near Victorville. Merritt was arrested a year later.
