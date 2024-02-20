Huntington Beach voters to decide what flags can fly on government property

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Voters will decide with Measure B in March which flags can be displayed on city property without the need for a unanimous vote by councilmembers.

The current ordinance allows flags to fly with a majority vote approval from the council.

Opponents of Measure B, like Andrew Einhorn of Protect Huntington Beach, said requiring a unanimous vote makes change impossible.

"In today's world, I've been on many boards, you're never gonna get unanimous votes. That's impossible," Einhorn said.

If Measure B passes, it would change the city charter.

The only flags to be displayed on city property without a unanimous council vote would be the U.S. flag, the State of California flag, the County of Orange flag, the City Of Huntington Beach flag, the Prisoner of War or Missing in Action flag and any of the flags of the six branches of service.

During the Summer Olympic Games, the mayor would be authorized to order the display of the official Olympic flags.

Huntington Beach Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark supports Measure B.

"Right now, we're so polarized politically that we don't need all these little subcategories. We need to come together under one flag. That is when we're the strongest -- when we are together and the flag of the United States of America is that flag that we should all come under. Now if you want to fly whatever flag you want in your home, that's perfectly fine. Businesses can fly whatever flags they want, but in our government buildings we should only stick to government flags," Van Der Mark said.

This comes after a year of heated debate on the topic. The rainbow Pride flag no longer flies during Pride month on Huntington Beach government property following a vote from a conservative majority in February 2023, leaving members of the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters feeling targeted.

Opponents like councilmember Natalie Moser, said the issue has already used too much taxpayer time and money, adding, that Measure B is unnecessary and sends the wrong message.

"I think we should be focusing on the other issues, but it is unfortunate that this seeks to enshrine this exclusivity. When we should be welcoming everyone, it really puts into our charter that we don't," Moser said.

Election Day is March 5. Voters have until then to cast their ballots.