Two Mega Millions tickets worth $650K sold at Lancaster, Lincoln Heights liquor stores

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- No one won the grand prize in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, but two tickets sold in Southern California are worth more than half a million dollars.

Both tickets matched five numbers and are worth $650,579, according to the California Lottery.

One ticket was bought at a Lancaster liquor store on E. Avenue K, and the other ticket was purchased at a Lincoln Heights liquor store on Pasadena Avenue.

The drawing was the 30th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The massive jackpot now gets even bigger. The drawing for the new $1.25 billion jackpot will be on Friday.

City News Service contributed to this report.