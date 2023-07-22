Mega Millions ticket matching 5 numbers sold in Rancho Cucamonga, worth nearly $620K

A whole lot of money is up for grabs as the top prize in Mega Millions continues to grow.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Although nobody won Friday's massive Mega Millions jackpot, one ticket sold in Southern California was very close to the big prize.

The ticket bought in Rancho Cucamonga matched five of the numbers, but missed the Mega number.

The 5/5 ticket is worth about $619,804, according to the California Lottery.

Having that one extra number would have jumped that payoff to $720 million.

The numbers in Friday's draw are 29, 40, 47, 50, 57 and the Mega number is 25.

The drawing was the 27th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The jackpot for the next drawing Tuesday is estimated at $820 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot was approaching near-record levels before a store in downtown Los Angeles sold the winning ticket for Wednesday's drawing, worth an estimated $1.08 billion.

