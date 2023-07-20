Powerball: Downtown LA mini market owner reacts after selling winning ticket worth $1.08 billion

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The owner of a downtown Los Angeles mini market reacted Thursday morning after learning that he had sold the winning Powerball ticket worth $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in U.S. history.

Nabor Herrera was not aware that he had sold the lucky ticket until he arrived to find members of the news media outside his business, located at 1205 Wall Street, near the Fashion District and just blocks away from Skid Row. He said there are "many people working around here, they buy (lottery tickets) every day, every day."

A native of Mexico, Herrera has owned the Las Palmitas Mini Market for about seven years. He and his wife have four children, and Herrera said the thanked God for the $1 million he will receive as the retailer who sold the jackpot-winning ticket.

He said he now plans on investing in more stores and taking his family on vacation.

The person who purchased the winning ticket has not yet come forward publicly.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24.

Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $1 billion to $1.08 billion at the time of the drawing, moving it from the seventh largest to the sixth largest U.S lottery jackpot ever won.

The winner can choose either the total jackpot paid out in yearly increments or a $558.1 million lump sum before taxes.

The game's abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball in November.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.