Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $3 million sold at Mar Vista gas station

MAR VISTA, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Tuesday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery was sold at a gas station in Mar Vista and is worth $2,941,708, the California Lottery announced.

The ticket was sold at 11280 National Blvd.

While tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or a multiple of $1 million, California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, pushing the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing to $28 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 8, 23, 44, 45, 53 and the Mega number was 3. The estimated jackpot was $20 million.

The drawing was the first since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.