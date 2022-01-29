Personal Finance

$421M Mega Millions winning ticket sold at a gas station in Woodland Hills

How does the lottery jackpot grow?

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A winning lottery ticket for the Mega Millions draw on Friday, for a whooping $421 million dollars, was purchased at a gas station in Woodland Hills.

California Lottery officials said that the winning ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station located in the 6000 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. the lucky ticket-holder matched all five numbers, 3, 16, 25, 44 and 55, plus the Mega number, 13, to win the $421 million prize.



Also on Friday night, four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize. One, sold in Ohio, is worth $3 million because it included the optional Megaplier, which was 3X Friday night. The other three Match 5 winning tickets, worth $1 million each, were sold in Mississippi, New York and Texas.

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won at $108 million in Arizona on October 22. There were more than 16.2 million prizes won at all levels in this 28-drawing jackpot run, including 39 second tier prizes of $1 million or more, lottery officials say.

Those big second prizes were won in 19 different states across the country: California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Texas.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, February 1, resets to its current starting value of $20 million.

