$421M Mega Millions winning ticket sold at a gas station in Woodland Hills

California Lottery officials said that the winning ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station located in the 6000 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. the lucky ticket-holder matched all five numbers, 3, 16, 25, 44 and 55, plus the Mega number, 13, to win the $421 million prize.
It's a MEGA good Friday for California! A ticket purchased for the #MegaMillions January 28 draw at Chevron located at 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills matched all 5 numbers plus the Mega number to win $421 Million.— California Lottery (@calottery) January 29, 2022
Also on Friday night, four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize. One, sold in Ohio, is worth $3 million because it included the optional Megaplier, which was 3X Friday night. The other three Match 5 winning tickets, worth $1 million each, were sold in Mississippi, New York and Texas.
The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won at $108 million in Arizona on October 22. There were more than 16.2 million prizes won at all levels in this 28-drawing jackpot run, including 39 second tier prizes of $1 million or more, lottery officials say.
Those big second prizes were won in 19 different states across the country: California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Texas.
The jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, February 1, resets to its current starting value of $20 million.