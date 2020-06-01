Fatal stabbing prompts officer-involved shooting near Melrose Avenue

An officer-involved shooting was reported near Melrose Avenue in the Larchmont area of Los Angeles Sunday night after a fatal stabbing, authorities said.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An officer-involved shooting was reported near Melrose Avenue in the Larchmont area of Los Angeles Sunday night after a fatal stabbing, authorities said.

Los Angeles police responded to the scene around 9:25 p.m. in the 600 block of North Wilton Place.

Responding officers found one female stabbing another female, according to LAPD.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Additional information on the victim was not immediately released.

No officers were injured.

Investigators said it was unclear why the stabbing occurred, but according to the preliminary investigation, detectives do not believe the incident was connected to nearby protests related to the in-custody death of George Floyd.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
larchmontlos angeleslos angeles countyofficer involved shootingstabbingdeadly dispute
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Monica chaos: Looting, fires seen nearby as city declares curfew
Why do you protest? Share your story with ABC7
'We're coming for you' - LA sheriff pledging crackdown after curfew
Fighter Chuck Liddell works to calm tensions in Huntington Beach
Protesters struck after surrounding police vehicle in DTLA - VIDEO
VIDEO: Trapped Long Beach looters bust through store window
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests, asks for peace
Show More
More than 900 arrested after looting, fires sweep SoCal amid protests
VIDEO: Looters break into stores in San Bernardino
Police chief in California takes knee with protesters to honor George Floyd
LA County declares 6 p.m. curfew Sunday amid chaotic protests
Protesters share passionate speech on racial inequality in America
More TOP STORIES News