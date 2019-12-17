Memorial held for 25-year-old CSU San Bernardino student fatally shot on Thanksgiving

By and ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A memorial was held Monday in honor of a California State University, San Bernardino student who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day.

Abhishek Sudhesh, 25, was expected to graduate with a master's degree in computer science in June 2020. Instead, his family received his degree posthumously during the service.

Sudhesh was found dead near an area motel in the 100 block of South E. Street in San Bernardino, where he sustained a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was walking home from his part-time at the motel during the shooting.

The suspected shooter, 42-year-old Eric Devon Turner, turned himself into authorities the next morning, police said.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

According to Sudhesh's Facebook page, he came to the United States from India last year to pursue his degree.

Family, students and faculty at the university celebrated Sudhesh's life.

CSUSB is expected to announce a scholarship endowment in Sudhesh's memory. His family, in coordination with the university, wanted to create a lasting legacy while also honoring a longstanding tradition of giving back.

"They want the award, the scholarship, to be given on his birthday, which will be 26th of September, because it is their family's tradition to go and help others," a university official said.

The family is also pushing for the university to require international students to live on campus and to create more work opportunities. They also urged lawmakers to curb the gun violence in the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countycsu san bernardinostudent diesman shotcollege student
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Big rigs overturn on freeways amid high winds across SoCal
Amber Alert suspect held by citizens until authorities arrive
Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston
New California laws in 2020
Democratic debate expected to be held after unionized LMU workers reach tentative deal
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in New York
Show More
Glendale man recalls moment bear jumps onto his car
Renters rights: What to do when facing eviction in LA
Reasons behind impulse shopping, strategies to help us save
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premieres in Hollywood
Getaway van crashes into Ross store near Seattle, 11 injured
More TOP STORIES News