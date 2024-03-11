Friends, family of siblings killed in Rancho Cucamonga crash to hold memorial service Monday

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Friends and family will gather for a memorial service on Monday for the two teens killed in a car crash in Rancho Cucamonga.

The crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. Friday near Wilson and Haven avenues, near Chaffey College, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The victims were identified as siblings Elias and Sarah Cruz, ages 17 and 14, respectively. They were students at Los Osos High School.

Authorities say Elias was driving a white Ford Mustang, heading westbound on Wilson Avenue, when he lost control crossing the intersection. The car ended up crashing into a power pole and a tree.

Elias and Sarah died at the scene, authorities say. Another 17-year-old passenger, whose name has not been released was identified only as a teen boy, was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The tragic loss has devastated the community.

Ray Cruz, the father of the two teens, spoke with Eyewitness News during a vigil held at the site of the crash on Saturday. He said he's still in shock and his new reality hasn't quite sunk in yet.

"My son was a fanatical baseball player and a fan," said Cruz. "He loved the Dodgers, he loved baseball in general. He worked in baseball, he was at the field, at the gym."

"Sarah was a bundle of energy," he continued. "She had a hug for everybody. She was everybody's friend, whether it was on the volleyball court or on the softball field."

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family with funeral expenses and has since raised more than $93,000.